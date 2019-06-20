Man accused of assaulting girlfriend after receiving Father’s Day gift

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Lincoln County man is facing kidnapping charges in the assault of his girlfriend Tuesday morning.
Deputies say 34-year-old Jeremy Samuel Paris Sartin left the mother of his child with a swollen eye, a bruised nose, dried blood in her nostrils, and marks on her face.
The victim got off work early Tuesday morning and went to show Sartin that she had replaced his vehicle’s tires for Father’s Day.
That’s when deputies say “a domestic dispute developed and the woman was assaulted.” It happened at the couple’s home on Bess Chapel Church Road in Cherryville. Sartin reportedly assaulted his girlfriend using his hands and feet, and when she attempted to flee, Sartin grabbed her around the throat, deputies say.
The woman was able to escape with the couple’s child and call 911.
The woman was taken to Atrium Health to be treated for her injuries. She also filed a Domestic Violence Protective Order.
Sartin was arrested a short time later on charges of first-degree kidnapping, assault inflicting serious injury, assault by strangulation and assault on a female. He was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center without bond.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.