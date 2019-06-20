Man accepts ride from deputies, now faces drugs and gun charges, possible deportation

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man, who officials say is in the country illegally, faces drugs and gun charges, along with possible deportation after he accepted a ride from Rowan County deputies Tuesday night.
According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, officials responded to investigate a report of a suspicious person on Woodleaf Road in Woodleaf around 11:30 Tuesday night.
Deputies say 30-year-old Erick Gabriel Cuevas-Pastrana was sitting in the grass near Wetmore Road and said that he had been walking home for seven hours after an incident with his girlfriend.
Deputies offered Cuevas-Pastrana a ride and he agreed.
Deputies told him that before he was allowed in the patrol vehicle, they would have to pat him down and search a black bag slung over his shoulder.
Cuevas-Pastrana asked why deputies needed to search the bag because there was nothing in it.
Deputies told him that if he did not want them to check his belongings, he could continue walking and he would not get a ride.
At this time, deputies discovered that Cuevas-Pastrana had an active child support warrant.
He was arrested and in a search, deputies found a loaded .9-millimeter handgun, 102 grams of methamphetamine, scales, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the black bag.
A small amount of methamphetamine was found in the suspect’s jacket. The value of the methamphetamine was around $5,000.
Cuevas-Pastrana was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon. His bond was set at $25,000.
In a follow up investigation, the Rowan County Detention Center staff screened Cuevas-Pastrana and determined he was a Mexican citizen and in the country illegally.
The United States Department of Homeland Security-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was notified and an immigration detainer was placed on Cuevas-Pastrana.
Investigators contacted the United States Attorney’s Office in Greensboro, North Carolina, about possible federal prosecution. Due to Cuevas-Pastrana immigration status, he is prohibited from possessing firearms.
