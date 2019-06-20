Lincoln County man accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 20-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl on multiple occasions.
Deputies say they received the sex assault report on May 22 and interviewed the victim, who provided details of the alleged encounters.
Jason Lee Bryant was taken into custody for questioning, deputies say, and admitted to having sex with the 13-year-old “on multiple occasions between March 2019 and May 2019.”
Lee was served three felony counts of statutory rape of a child. He was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center and given a $100,000 secured bond.
