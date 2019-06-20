Knights rally late to top Mets 9-7

Offensively, Jay produced a season-high three hits while Palka, Escobar, and Engel all recorded multi-hit games. Engel added three runs and four Knights drove in two runs each in the win. On the mound, starter Colton Turner pitched 5.0 innings and gave up six runs, but struck-out a career-high nine Mets in a no-decision. Zach Thompson (W, 3-1) earned the win after throwing 2.0 innings from the bullpen. The win gives the Knights a 37-33 record at the halfway point of the season.