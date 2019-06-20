Kannapolis Police announce new officer promotions

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Department has appointed several officers to new leadership promotions with a series of promotions within the department on Thursday.
Daniel Wallace has been promoted to Captain, Allen Tomlin has been promoted to Lieutenant and Travis Kiser has now been promoted to Sergeant within the Department.
Wallace has been with the Department since 2000 and has served as a Sergeant since 2010. Tomlin started with the Department in 1998 and has served as a Field Training Officer and a negotiator for the Special Response Team. Kiser joined Kannapolis Police in 2009 and has earned the title of Master Police Officer while also serving as a Field Training Officer and a member of the Special Response Team.
“We are proud of all these officers, and we know they will be a big part in leading the department into the future,” said Kannapolis Police Chief Woody Chavis.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.