Four injured in three-car crash in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Four people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in south Charlotte Thursday afternoon.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Park Road around 3 p.m.
Officers responded to a three-vehicle accident in the area.
Emergency medical officials say four people were injured. Officials say three people suffered serious injuries and one person suffered a non-life-threatening injury.
Those people were taken to the hospital to be treated.
There’s no word on what caused the crash and no further information was released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.