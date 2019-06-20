First Alert Day: Early sunshine will fuel strong afternoon thunderstorms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thursday is a First Alert Day, but much of the morning and midday hours will remain quiet. The concerns will come this afternoon as a strong front crosses the WBTV viewing area.
Before any severe weather comes to town, we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine, but that’s not necessarily a good thing. The early sunshine will help to destabilize the atmosphere going into the late day hours, fueling thunderstorms along the way.
The greatest threat appears to be damaging wind gusts, but heavy downpours, hail and even an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The timing appears to be 2 p.m. (west) to 8 p.m. (east).
The humidity level will remain high all day long and afternoon readings will run up to the upper 80s before the rain arrives.
As that front moves to the east tonight, our humidity level is expected to gradually drop off Friday, shutting down thunderstorm chances during the day with highs close to 90°.
Another warm front lifts north over the weekend, so with that more humidity with highs holding near 90° and scattered afternoon storms are back in the picture.
One issue we are watching is the potential for a cluster of thunderstorms to ride down the stalled front from the Midwest late Friday night into early Saturday morning that could impact a good bit of our area. It’s not a slam dunk forecast, but a possibility that we’re keeping an eye on.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.