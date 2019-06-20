The Excelsior Club will soon have a new owner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Danielle Chemtob/The Charlotte Observer) - The Excelsior Club, a historic landmark at the center of Charlotte’s black community for decades, will soon have a new owner.
Steve Robinson, a broker for New River Brokerage who is working with the building’s owner, state Rep. Carla Cunningham, confirmed in a text message that the property was under contract. Robinson declined to identify the buyer, other than that they were from California. He also did not provide the price.
The news, first reported by WFAE, comes after months of uncertainty over the fate of the club, which was listed for sale in April for $1.5 million. The building is in disrepair, and can be demolished at any point, though Robinson said that the buyer’s “primary inclination” appears to be to preserve it.
The club, off of Beatties Ford Road, closed in 2016. It opened in 1944 and was a hub of African-American social and political life in Charlotte for decades. Last month, it was placed on the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s list of the 11 most endangered historic places in the country.
