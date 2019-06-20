Excelsior Club now under contract

State Rep. Carla Cunningham owns the Excelsior. She inherited it from her late husband, Rep. William “Pete” Cunningham who owned the club for nearly 20 years. The club’s real estate broker, Steve Robinson, says there is an investor in California who is interested in buying the Excelsior Club. He confirms the club is now under contract. The asking price is $1.5 million. Robinson would not say how much the offer was, but did say the investor’s primary inclination is to preserve the Excelsior Club.