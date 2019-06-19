Deal Diva: Goodwill opens a new boutique that offers designer fashion at affordable prices

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A new boutique is filled with the name brands you love at a price you can’t beat.
Palmetto Goodwill launched it’s new venture last month, a boutique that’s designed with the savvy shopper in mind.
Located in Pawleys Island, off of Ocean Highway, GW Boutique has now replaced a popular consignment store.
Store manager Shelia Singletary said a lot of people call the boutique a unique, special shop that they go to before they get to the beach.
“We’re the first of its kind in the Palmetto State, yes GW stands for Goodwill, so we are Goodwill but we are a boutique,” explained Singletary.
Goodwill locations have been collecting items donated to other stores to create the boutique, so it features an attractive selection of new and gently-used designer clothing, trendy shoes, accessories and more.
“So when you come in and shop with us you’re splurging at affordable prices. You’re going to find designer names like Coach, Louis Vuitton in the handbag collection, you’re going to find Michael Kors in the apparel selection," Singletary said.
There’s a wide range of home decor and furniture, that Singletary calls an “eclectic selection.”
“We have modern, we have vintage," Singletary said.
Items in the store include, beach furniture, old sewing machines, and even fine China.
There’s even the “Dude’s Corner” that features high-end apparel and accessories for the guys.
Mari Case stumbled upon the store by accident, but said she’s glad she did.
“The clothing is by color, the displays are coordinated with shoes and purses that match, there’s great accessories and furniture here too," said Case. “I popped in here, and I’m very glad I did. I will be back.”
Just like other Palmetto Goodwill locations in our area, when you shop at GW Boutique, customers are helping the environment and your community.
“Ninety cents of every dollar goes right into the programs that Goodwill supports. Programs like job training, programs like getting folks in the community jobs, veterans programs," explained Singletary.
GW Boutique is also a donation drop off site. Any and all donations are accepted.
