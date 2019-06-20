Crime Stoppers: Wells Fargo offering major reward for information leading to capture of Ballantyne bank robbers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are trying to identify two people who robbed a bank in Ballantyne earlier this month.
The incident happened on June 7th at the Wells Fargo bank on Elm Lane in Charlotte. Surveillance video recorded inside of the bank shows two people in disguises burst into the building. One of the people draws two firearms while the other proceed to hop the front counter and collect cash.
“Very chaotic situation the way these guys rushed in and began giving out orders and they’re running around and you got guys jumping over the counter,” said detective Brandon Miller with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.
Miller said it is uncommon to see such a brazen bank robbery attempt happen in the middle of the day.
“It’s very uncommon to have a bank robbery like this in this particular area. We typically see banks get robbed at the beginning of the day or just before closing,” explained Miller.
The two suspects weren’t in the business long. They took off on foot once they collected cash from the facility. The suspects appeared to be wearing unique disguises. In the surveillance video, it looks as if they may have poked holes in shirts or sweatshirts in order to create makeshift masks.
Miller said there were multiple employees in the bank when the robbery took place.
“This is probably something that none of them have ever experienced in their life and it’s something that frankly we don’t want them to have to experience again,” said Miller.
According to the incident report, the suspect wearing a black hoodie was believed to be about 6’3” or 6’4”. The suspect in the gray and white outfit is believed to be closer to 6’ tall.
Miller said Wells Fargo is offering a $5000 reward, in addition to the Crime Stoppers reward, for any information that leads to the arrest of the suspects.
If you know anything about these individuals, please call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
