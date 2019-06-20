CMPD Chief on escalating homicide number

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With six months still left in the year, Charlotte is on the verge of surpassing the total number of homicides it saw in 2018.
Police say 58 people were killed in 2018.
So far this year, the city has had 57 homicides.
“I don’t like talking about the numbers. I think it’s a disservice to the families who are suffering losses. But I’ll tell you this – it is a statistic,” said Chief Kerr Putney. “Unfortunately, we’re at the cusp of surpassing all of last year by mid-year. It’s frustrating because it’s a lot of human capital that is lost.
Putney says for him, that’s the personal part behind the numbers.
“Personal is the loss of life, loss of potential, loss of hope, loss of families – young person who had dreams – that’s the personal loss that I struggle with” said the Chief.
Then, there’s the professional perspective.
“Our officers are doing great work. We’re up in gun seizures by 11%, arrests by 5%. So even with the reduction we had in the number of homicides being only 58 last year, the work has increased yet so has the rate of homicides, so it’s a problem,” said Chief Putney. “It’s a cultural problem. Problem that is just deeper than police enforcement and law enforcement arresting their way out. I wish if that were the case because if that were the case we should be down instead of up right now.”
Charlotte Mecklenburg Police (CMPD) say most of the homicides this year happened after arguments escalated.
“Because young people are willing to grab a gun and settle a dispute with violence instead of having the skills to talk it out. That’s why we’re working with Community Relations,” said Putney.
“We’re doubling down on the work that we do to break the cycle of violence. We’re working with Community Relations, in particular, giving classes how to resolve minor conflicts. And the very people who are screaming activism the loudest are the least likely to come and join us at the table and helping to break that cycle. They’ve yet to come out to some of the events that we do with CRC to teach people how to resolve minor conflicts so they can take it into the neighborhood that need it the most.”
“We as a department do a lot of good work I think trying to impact violent crime in particular and we get beat up because a lot of things are laid at our feet we can’t control. So we continue to get in everybody else’s lane trying to - since we are held to such a high standard – fill the gaps, make up the differences”
In addition to community forum to teach conflict resolution, CMPD has also created a Community Policing Crisis Response Team to de-escalate situations with people experiencing mental illness or crisis.
“Doing a lot of work that is beyond law enforcement because nobody else is,” said Chief Putney. “And what frustrates me is we don’t get the credit but we get all the blame.”
Putney says one of the biggest issues contributing to the violence is the release of repeat offenders from jail.
“A lot of people have been talking about criminal justice reform and I believe that they weren’t serious. What they really mean is let’s just do some reform to the police and leave it alone because right now if we were serious about criminal justice reform, we’d be offended that violent offenders continue to get out – even avoid jail because they’re getting a criminal summons instead of going to jail and getting a bond set. And if it’s a bond, it’s so low they can easily get out,” said Putney. “And sometimes they get out on electronic monitoring and they’re violent people. They’ve been committing robberies. Some of them – a few of them homicides, assault with deadly weapon charges. These are people who have a history of violence, done violence to get in front of a magistrate in the first place or a judge and now they only come out with a monitor on their ankle while they await trial.”
“What I see: people of color are disproportionately victimized so if we’re going to get serious about fighting violent crime and crime in general you gotta step up,” said Putney. “Those who continue to re-offend are those who need to be held accountable especially if you’re robbing people, shooting people. That’s unconscionable. That’s not something that should ever be accepted.”
Putney says a closer look at the homicide statistic shows that “70% of homicides are young black men. Yet we make up a third of the population in this city. It’s problematic.”
With still five and a half months remaining in the year – the city will soon top 2018’s homicide number.
“It’s frustrating personally and professionally and I think we’re better as a city than that” said the Chief.
