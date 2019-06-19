Tropical humidity will lead to more downpours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following last night’s storms, we’re starting off in the muggy 70s again this morning under mostly cloudy skies. Those clouds and more thunderstorms will likely keep a lid on our temperatures today, topping out in the mid to upper 80s, which again, is right on target for this time of the year.
The humidity level will remain extremely high today and likely be noticeable until we get a break from it on Friday.
Looking ahead, high temperatures will hold in the upper 80s Thursday as a front moves our way. As that front closes in on our region, we expect about 50% coverage of thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and a few of those may be on the strong side.
AS that front moves through Thursday night, our humidity level is expected to gradually drop off, shutting down thunderstorm chances on Friday.
Speaking of Friday, that’s the first day of summer, and so we’re now enjoying the longest days (most hours of available sunlight) of the year this week. Right on cue, we’re expecting lots of sunshine over the weekend with afternoon readings in the lower 90s and overnight lows near 70° with fairly low rain chances.
Hope you have a great hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
