Woman forced into van, sexually assaulted in Charlotte’s Steele Creek area

Across town, another woman was out walking when she was forced into the woods by a masked man, police say.

By WBTV Web Staff | June 19, 2019 at 1:58 PM EDT - Updated June 19 at 2:24 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two women were attacked at separate locations in Charlotte Wednesday morning, police say. The alleged attackers have not yet been located.

Police say a 26-year-old woman was waiting at a bus stop in the Steele Creek area around 6:15 a.m. when a man pulled up in a white construction van and forced the woman inside at gunpoint. Police say the driver, described as a Hispanic male, drove to another location and sexually assaulted the woman inside the van.

The man was described as being short with a stocky build.

About an hour earlier, around 5 a.m., police say a 63-year-old woman was walking near WT Harris Boulevard when she was approached by a masked man who forced her into a wooded area and attempted to sexually assault her. The man, described by police as a black male around 5′0″ with a thin build, reportedly threatened the woman with a weapon.

"She was just out power walking. Doing her normal exercise routine,” police said.

In both cases, the victims said they did not know their attackers.

