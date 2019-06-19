Search continues for mother, believed to be dead, after children found killed in burning home

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The search for a mother who is believed to be dead continued on Wednesday, four days after her two children were found dead inside their burning home in Alexander County.
The children were identified Tuesday as 11-year-old Angel E. Pacheco and his 13-year-old sister America D. Pacheco. The children’s mother, 38-year-old Maria Calderon, is still missing, but officials believe she is deceased and her body may be somewhere in the Catawba River.
Sheriff Chris Bowman said his investigators are following every lead and are still talking with people and gathering evidence as they find it. He says the case against the two suspects - 30-year-old Areli Aguiree Avilez and 16-year-old Heidi Darlene Wolfe - in his opinion, is strong.
“We have made two arrests and there possibly could be more,” Bowman said, adding that any more arrests would be more in the nature of accessory after the fact and not murder itself. Investigators want to know if anyone helped Avilez or Wolfe after the incidents took place.
On Wednesday, search teams scaled back their river search operations due to low visibility in the water.
“All the recent rain has led to continuous muddy conditions,” said Bowman. “We are hoping it will clear up somewhat soon.”
Investigators say the fire that started the search effort was intentionally set at a home on Pine Meadows Lane in Alexander County late Saturday night. Crews arrived at the scene shortly after and worked to extinguish the flames, but the reported use of an accelerant allowed the fire to spread before it was eventually contained.
On Monday, police said Avilez and Wolfe were each charged with three counts of murder in connection to the case. Investigators have not released any more details about the pair’s arrest, but confirmed they are being held without bond.
Bowman said on Tuesday that investigators believe the children and their mother were all killed at the home, but a cause of death has not yet been determined.
Crews began searching waters along Highway 16 in the Riverbend Park area near the Oxford Dam for a body connected to the case on Monday. It wasn’t until Tuesday they confirmed that body belonged to Calderon.
Investigators would not disclose what information led them to search that particular spot.
Tuesday evening, authorities also said they were seeking the whereabouts of two other people - Jose Carlos Mendez and Luis Fernando Sanchez. They are acquaintances of Calderon’s, officials said, and “are not considered suspects at this time in the investigation.”
On Thursday, search teams plan to return to the water with extra crews. Meanwhile, with a lot of people expected to be along the Catawba River in the Lookout Shoals Lake area this weekend, the sheriff is asking everyone to be on the lookout for anything they see that they think is suspicious.
“Call law enforcement if you do,” he said.
