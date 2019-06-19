Pregnant teen reported missing in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in York County are asking for the public’s help finding a pregnant teenager who was last seen Saturday.
Madison “Maddie” Faith Knauff, 16, of York, SC, was reported missing on June 15. She was last seen at the Village Station Apartments on India Hook Road in Rock Hill. Officials say Knauff is 7 months pregnant and missed a scheduled doctor’s appointment on Tuesday.
Knauff is 5 ft. tall and weighs 115 lbs. She has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and jogging pants.
Anyone who sees Knauff or has information on her whereabouts is urged to call the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3059 or Crime Stoppers 1-877-409-4321.
