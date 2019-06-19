Only isolated evening showers Wednesday, bigger threat Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Widely scattered showers are developing this evening, with a couple of thunderstorms rolling through the mountains. Overall, we do not expect this activity to become any more widespread, so most areas will make it through dry.
Humidity stays high so lows tonight will hold in the lower 70s.
A front on the move Thursday will provide a little bit better trigger for more organized storm development. A few storms could be strong to severe during the evening hours, but this will likely be dependent on how much daytime heating we are able to get.
Following the front there will be a little bit of a dip in the humidity for Friday, the first day of Summer. It won't be much but we'll take it, along with the mostly sunny and dry forecast.
Another warm front lifts north over the weekend, so with that more humidity, low 90s, and scattered storms are back in the picture.
Enjoy your evening!
- Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases
