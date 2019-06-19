Man shot in leg in north Charlotte, woman in custody

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a woman is in custody after a man was shot in the leg in north Charlotte Tuesday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Hosta Drive.
Officers responded to the scene after receiving multiple 911 calls around 7:30 p.m.
CMPD says the man suffered a non-life-threatening injury to the leg in the shooting. Police also said that the woman in custody was familiar with the man who was shot.
Two occupied townhomes were hit during the shooting, but no one else was injured. The shooting happened outside the home.
Police are not looking for any additional suspects.
