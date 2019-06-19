Group reminds owners not to flush pets after 14-inch goldfish found in river flowing from Lake Erie

"This is why you should never flush your fish!" (Source: Facebook)
By Chris Anderson | June 19, 2019 at 2:54 PM EDT - Updated June 19 at 5:41 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A water conservation group has made a request to all pet owners: Don’t flush your fish!

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting water resources in the Buffalo area, shared a photo of a 14-inch goldfish that was caught in the Niagara River.

“This is why you should never flush your fish!,” the group captioned the photo.

Posted by Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper on Friday, June 14, 2019

Canadian researchers say up to 50 million invasive goldfish could inhabit the Great Lakes.

Map shows where invasive goldfish are in the U.S.
Map shows where invasive goldfish are in the U.S. (Source: USGS)

Heavy rainfall combined with waste water in the sewer systems is one cause of overflows into the lakes.

How does a goldfish end up in the Niagara River? Combined sewer overflows (CSOs) can cause the things that we flush down...

Posted by Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper on Wednesday, June 19, 2019

“If you cannot keep your pet, please return it to the store instead of flushing or releasing it,” the group wrote on Facebook.

The Niagara River flows northward from Lake Erie to Lake Ontario.

