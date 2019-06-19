Forever Family: Meet Damon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - From the minute I saw Damon walk up for filming I knew I would enjoy taking the time to observe him engage and interact with others. From a distance I saw him and his worker and I understood that he was a unique and dynamic young man who would be a pleasure to work with.
I knew that he would teach us something. I knew he would be excited to learn something and try something new. I knew that he would say something that would force me to see a concept in a different light, from a different perspective. I say this because I have a six year old son who mirrors this boy, only my son is 10 years younger.
Their body language, their intonation pattern, their engagement style, felt like someone hit a fast forward button and I could visualize my 6 year old as a teenager. I knew that this young man who we had the privilege of filming would be an encouragement to me personally. What I love about my son and what I love about Damon is that these boys know what they are passionate about. Their way of thinking and their perspective on life has clearly influenced the skill sets they have developed. They have an unwavering confidence in their knowledge, abilities and preferred topics. They see things differently and help others critically observe details and raise new questions in order to obtain a more complete picture of the situation.
I adored Damon arriving dressed up like a solider. He talked about his interests and said what was important to him without a moment's pause or an ounce of insecurity. The thing that is so incredible about the unique way in which these boys’ minds work is that they can greatly attend to detail; they have remarkable memories and they engage wholeheartedly when their interest is peeked.
I appreciate the potential in Damon because he knows who he is, what he wants, and what his strengths are. He is able to articulate himself confidently without being conceited. Damon is an intelligent and thoughtful young man who strives to decipher a more efficient path to an end result. I know that my son, at the young age of 6 challenges me to appreciate how things work more than anyone else. He asks questions that cause me to think critically and makes me thankful as a mother to have such an exceptional boy in my home. I see Damon and those very same qualities I value in my son - only advanced and matured by about 10 years..
I walked away from filming thinking what a lucky woman there is out there who will be blessed enough to call herself Damon’s mom. I know there is a family out there who sees potential in Damon, much like Damon sees opportunity when solving a problem. This family will be blessed for the chance to be his parents as they to learn from him and think more critically. Damon’s forever mom and dad will be thankful to have such an intelligent and remarkable man call their house his home.
