Forever Family: Meet Damon

I appreciate the potential in Damon because he knows who he is, what he wants, and what his strengths are. He is able to articulate himself confidently without being conceited. Damon is an intelligent and thoughtful young man who strives to decipher a more efficient path to an end result. I know that my son, at the young age of 6 challenges me to appreciate how things work more than anyone else. He asks questions that cause me to think critically and makes me thankful as a mother to have such an exceptional boy in my home. I see Damon and those very same qualities I value in my son - only advanced and matured by about 10 years..