CMPD asks public to consider using ‘exchange zones’ when meeting strangers for transactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Since setting up spaces in 2017 where people can meet to conduct online transactions, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police says they’ve seen a reduction in online transaction-related armed robberies.
The “exchange zones,” marked with red paint and monitored by cameras 24-7, are sprinkled throughout the Charlotte area.
CMPD teamed up with QuickTrip to create the zones in November 2017 after police investigated nearly 40 robberies that year related to transactions on LetGo, OfferUp and Facebook Marketplace. Officers say they periodically check the exchange zones.
“Since creating the exchange zones and working to educate the community, the number of cases has decreased to 34 in 2018 and 19 so far this year,” CMPD said. “One additional exchange zone was added to bring the total to 15.”
Below are spots where exchange zones are located:
- 127 E. Woodlawn Road
- 6721 Albemarle Road
- 7205 The Plaza
- 2326 Sandy Porter Road
- 11230 N. Tryon St.
- 7115 South Blvd.
- 3025 Wilkinson Blvd.
- 116 Clanton Road
- 3206 Eastway Drive
- 5209 Central Ave.
- 4937 Sunset Road
- 4200 Brookshire Blvd.
- 5708 N. Tryon St.
- 10910 Golf Links Drive
- 3701 Arco Corporate Drive
Police encourage the public to use these zones but to still “use caution and common sense.” Police also recommend meeting in daylight hours, going with someone, and meeting in a public place.
“And if a deal seems to be too good to be true, it probably is,” police say.
