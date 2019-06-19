City of Salisbury approves FY20 budget, increases for water and sewer, garbage

“We have made great progress in continuing to strength our city’s finances and this budget is a reflection of the process,” said City Manager W. Lane Bailey. “I am pleased with our management team and staff efforts in continuing to evaluate operations and processes to ensure our city has economic development and livability for all residents. I also would like to thank Finance Director Shannon Moore and Budget and Senior Management Analyst Anna Bumgarner for their assistance in preparing this budget. We anticipate that this budget will meet the needs of our community and the goals of Salisbury City Council.”