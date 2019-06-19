Charlotte falls to Syracuse in extra innings

Charlotte falls to Syracuse in extra innings
By Nate Wimberly | June 19, 2019 at 12:13 AM EDT - Updated June 19 at 12:13 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Knights 6 game home stand did not get off to a great start as Syracuse won Tuesday night 4-3.

Luis Guillorme doubled in the 10th to drive in the go ahead and game winning run. That capped a 2 for 4 night at the plate for him.

Adam Engel had a big night for Charlotte as he was 3 for 5 with 2 runs scored and an RBI. That one RBI came on a solo home run in the 7th inning.

Seby Zavala also had a great night for Charlotte as he went 3 for 5 and Matt Skole would go 2 for 4.

A crowd of over 8 thousand showed up hoping to see Mets left fielder and former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow play but he would not.

Same 2 teams will play tomorrow night at 7:04 at BB&T Ballpark.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.