Charlotte falls to Syracuse in extra innings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Knights 6 game home stand did not get off to a great start as Syracuse won Tuesday night 4-3.
Luis Guillorme doubled in the 10th to drive in the go ahead and game winning run. That capped a 2 for 4 night at the plate for him.
Adam Engel had a big night for Charlotte as he was 3 for 5 with 2 runs scored and an RBI. That one RBI came on a solo home run in the 7th inning.
Seby Zavala also had a great night for Charlotte as he went 3 for 5 and Matt Skole would go 2 for 4.
A crowd of over 8 thousand showed up hoping to see Mets left fielder and former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow play but he would not.
Same 2 teams will play tomorrow night at 7:04 at BB&T Ballpark.
