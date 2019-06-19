Charlotte city council looks to upgrade minimum housing codes for better living conditions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mice, damaged and sinking ceilings, plus mold and broken mailboxes... these are conditions none of us would like to live in. But for some Charlotte neighbors, this is what they comes home to each night.
Now the city is stepping up to make sure landlords don’t leave you living like this.
City council’s plan is to update the minimum housing code. The plans are in the very early stages, but the most important city leaders say is the ball is finally rolling.
It was a home full of horrors for Carmen Adams in an earlier interview with WBTV.
“Toilets backed up - different things - rats even a snake - heard a baby found a snake in the kitchen,” Adams said.
In October of 2018, Adams described what it was like to live at Lake Arbor apartments. The reports of filth, roaches, and mold were so bad – city leaders are now saying enough is enough.
“We certainly want to make sure property managers are held accountable so that residents can have a safe place to live,” said councilmen Justin Harlow.
Harlow says no one should ever have to live like that. In Wednesday’s community safety meeting, the council member - with the support of public health officials and local housing organizations - tossed around ideas to better the quality of life for anyone renting homes here in the Queen City.
“What if there are other lake Arbors out there? Are we doing enough?" Harlow asked. “Is our code strong enough to make sure folks have the basics of basics around housing and building code enforcement?”
The group said they want to tighten up the minimum housing code for property managers.
“We’re not trying to be all in everyone’s business, but we certainly want to maintain that there has to be a minimum standard across the board,” he continued.
Charlotte is already in the middle of a housing issues, so when the city finds it fit to demolish apartments due to lack of upkeep, it sets a lot of people back.
“If we don’t strengthen our housing code, we actually make our problems worse. We then have to relocate people to better housing which we already have a shortage of or put people up in motels or hotels which actually destabilizes their lives,” Harlow added.
City council’s final decision on the code changes are expected to come in August.
