Vehicle crashes into east Charlotte building, injures one

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was injured after a vehicle smashed into a building in east Charlotte Tuesday.
The Charlotte Fire Department says a vehicle crashed into a building on Sharon Amity Road near E. WT Harris Boulevard, next to the Wendy’s. It happened just before noon.
A sign on the building window reads printcharlotte.com, which represents a custom logo apparel shop.
Medic took one person to Carolinas Medical Center with minor injuries.
Officials say the incident is under investigation. What may have caused the vehicle to crash was not released.
