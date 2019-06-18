Tuesday Morning Breakfast Forum discusses future of Eastland Mall site

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The old Eastland Mall site was the topic of conversation at the Tuesday Morning Breakfast Forum.
People in the community showed up to hear the developer from Crosland Southeast discuss potential plans for the once iconic site. It has been vacant for years, now there is a push to get community input before developing.
Tyler Niess, representative from Principal Sequel, is helping to organize the effort to get community buy-in. He says for the past six months - there have been opportunities for the community to give their opinion about what they would like to see at the site.
He says ideas vary, but there was one common theme.
“Folks really want to see something happen on the Eastland site that is transformative,” Niess said. “That really brings back opportunity to the Eastside of Charlotte and something that is successful over the long term.”
People at the Tuesday Morning Breakfast Forum asked questions ranging from ‘will there be affordable housing located on the site?’ to ‘will current businesses on the East side be able to survive after development happens?’.
The developer, Timothy Sittema, says everything is being looked at.
“There are pieces that we are looking for,” Niess said. “What role does housing have to play. What role does retail have to play - how do we bring public space?”
The next public community forum discussion will take place June 19 at the Calvary Church of the Nazarene at 4400 North Sharon Amity Road. It happens from 6 - 8 PM.
The developer and city want the old site to be dynamic so it can preserve the history of the area while at the same will show they want to invest in East Side’s future.
“It’s not all about making money for the developer,” Niess said. “The city owns the land, so it’s a public private - partnership, so that’s exactly what we’re working through with the city. What’s the right way to balance those requirements? I don’t think there is a clear answer. This is a sticky problem that the city and really cities around the country are all trying to work through and figure out what the right answer is.”
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.