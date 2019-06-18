Summer is back! Tracking thunderstorms for the next few days

First Alert Forecast: Tuesday, June 18 @4pm
By Leigh Brock | June 18, 2019 at 5:59 PM EDT - Updated June 18 at 5:59 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We will continue to be unsettled through the evening hours. It is warm and muggy. Add to that an upper level disturbance - and thunderstorms are possible at any time.

They could even last past the typical t-storm hours and persist after the sun goes down.

Just before 5 p.m., an Areal Flood Advisory was put in effect for Ashe and Watauga counties until 7:45 p.m.

We will do it all over again Wednesday and Thursday. Thunderstorms are possible both days – the better chance being on Thursday when another disturbance moves through. Highs will be in the mid 80s on Wednesday and close to 90° on Thursday.

We get a bit of a break on Friday and Saturday. It will be around 90° but rain chances won’t go over 10-20%.

Looks like the 90s will stick around into next week.

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

