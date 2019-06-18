'So awesome’: Paralyzed Va. teen walks across stage at high school graduation

By David Hylton | June 18, 2019 at 6:06 AM EDT - Updated June 18 at 7:14 AM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A teen who was paralyzed after a car crash in 2017 got up from his wheelchair and walked across the stage to get his high school diploma this month.

Henrico County Public Schools posted to Facebook that Ryan Estrada did “something that might not have seemed possible just a year ago.”

Estrada suffered a broken neck and a severe spinal cord injury in the crash.

The video shows Estrada getting up and receiving his diploma on June 11 from Godwin High School Principal Leigh Dunavant.

“It’s so awesome," his mother Caroline told Henrico Schools. "It was a wonderful evening for sure. I’m very proud of Ryan.”

