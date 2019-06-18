Second man arrested in connection to killing of Charlotte mother

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A second man was arrested Monday in the fatal May shooting of mother and U.S. Army Veteran Monica Kathleen Smith.
Smith, 26, was found shot on May 25 at an apartment on Catherine Simmons Avenue just before 7:30 p.m.
Police arrested 18-year-old Marquis Faulkner Monday and charged him with murder.
On June 5, Police arrested Natron McDougald and charged him with murder after being interviewed by detectives.
Smith was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after the shooting but was pronounced dead a short time later, CMPD confirmed.
Smith’s obituary describes her as a mother and a veteran of the U.S. Army.
“Monica Kathleen Smith was tragically taken from her family on May 25th, 2019 falling victim to a violent crime in Charlotte, NC,” her obituary reads.
This is the second reported homicide on this street in less than a month.
No further information has been released at this time as this remains an active investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.
