Scattered summertime storms likely this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As typical for this time of the year, showers and thunderstorms that developed late Monday were very slow to die down early this morning, thus disrupting a good night of sleep for some folks north of Charlotte.
Following last night’s storms, we’re starting off in the muggy 70s this morning under mostly cloudy skies.
Those clouds and more thunderstorms will likely keep a lid on our temperatures today, topping out in the mid to upper 80s, which again, is right on target for this time of the year. The humidity level will remain high today and likely be noticeable right through the upcoming weekend.
Looking ahead, high temperatures will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s right through the upcoming weekend. There will be some sunshine around each day, but we also have to add the chance for scattered summertime thunderstorms most days.
While chances remain fairly low outside of the mountains Wednesday at 40%, we expect about 50% coverage Thursday afternoon before dropping to a 10% chance on Friday. So, it stands to reason that at least a few neighborhoods will cool off late each those days.
Speaking of Friday, that’s the first day of summer, and so we’re now enjoying the longest days (most hours of available sunlight) of the year this week and the idea of afternoon readings close to 90° and overnight lows near 70° looks to hold firm going into the weekend.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
