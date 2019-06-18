Salisbury Fire Department announce recent promotions

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Several Salisbury Fire Department employees were promoted, the department announced Tuesday.
Kevin J. Burges, Stephen R. Carter Jr., Theodore J. Reaume and Brantley C. Shanks were all promoted to rank of captain.
Fire Chief Parnell also announced the promotions of Christopher R. Renfrow and Casey G. Stiller to Engineer II.
Burges joined the department in 2011 and serves as the training officer at Ladder 1. Carter has been with the department since 2009 and is assigned to Engine 4. Reaume also has over nine years of service, the department says, and is assigned to Engine 4.
Shanks joined the department in 2012 and is assigned to Rescue 1.
All promotions were effective Monday.
