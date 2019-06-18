Police searching for missing 7-month-old baby in NC, believed to be with wanted man

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) - Police in Goldsboro are searching for a 7-month-old baby who went missing Tuesday afternoon.
Justice Josiah Lee Faison was reported missing around 1:40 p.m. from the 300 block of South Oleander Avenue in the city.
Police believe he is with David Lee Faison, 27, of 506 Franklin Street in Mt. Olive, N.C.
Faison is wanted for driving without a license, wreckless driving to endanger and failure to report an accident.
Authorities ask that you call 911 if you have information on the missing baby’s whereabouts.
