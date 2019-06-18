Picture of teddy bear bomb SC man placed in road released by FBI

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - The FBI has released a picture of a teddy bear bomb they say an Upstate man left inside a box in the middle of the road.
Wesley Dallas Ayers was sentenced in February in federal court to 30 years in prison.
Ayers pleaded guilty in October 2018 to using a weapon of mass destruction, use of an explosive device to commit a felony and possession and discharge of a firearm in a violent crime.
FBI agents said four of the devices planted by Ayers between Jan. 24 and Feb. 24, 2018 were identified as “destructive devices or bombs.”
Prosecutors said the most disturbing part of the case was that Ayers placed potentially lethal weapons inside everyday items, such as a wicker basket and a teddy bear.
In January, a man heard a hissing sound coming from a wicker basket, and when he opened it, flames shot out and the basket exploded, injuring the man’s leg.
FBI agents said Ayers’ fingerprints were found on one of the boxes that held an explosive device.
Agents said Ayers had a history of using methamphetamine and that he used a bat wrapped in barbed wire to beat his fiancée’s cat to death.
A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Ayers admitted he constructed and placed five explosive devices in Anderson County, along with three hoax devices.
Investigators said Ayers left threatening messages with some of the devices that more, and more powerful, devices were to come.
DNA and other forensic evidence connected Ayers to the devices. Agents searching his property also found numerous items used to make bombs.
The FBI released a detailed report on the case. To read the full report, click here.