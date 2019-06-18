NC transportation Museum to host Fire Truck Festival this weekend

This year, attending firefighters will be able to compete for bragging rights as the museum hosts a firefighters-only waterball competition. The event pits firefighters on either side of a 12 lb. waterball attached to a metal line, suspended in the air. At the signal, each team, armed with water hoses, will try to move the ball to the other team’s side. Competitions take place at 12:30 and 1:30pm, with a champion determined at the end of the second round of matches. The public is welcome to watch, but only certified firefighters in full turnout gear are allowed to compete.