Lawsuit: Bullying drives ten-year-old special needs child to the brink of taking his own life

“The Charleston County School District failed to take appropriate action to address this disability-based bullying and it drove a ten-year-old special needs child to the brink of taking his own life,” attorney Sam Clawson said. “We are taking action in the only way the law allows - by seeking a significant award of actual and punitive damages to send a message to not only the CCSD, but to school districts across the State of South Carolina, that there is zero tolerance for bullying.”