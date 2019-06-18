Gaston County couple wants NCDOT to get rid of X-Lite guardrails for safety reasons

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) -A Gaston County couple fighting to get the North Carolina Department of Transportation to fix potentially dangerous guardrails is turning to WBTV for help.
Wayne and Ladeana Gambill lost their daughter, Lauren Beuttel, in a crash - where a faulty guardrail pierced through their car and killed their child. Now, they’re on a mission to make sure the same thing doesn’t happen to other families.
They spoke with WBTV’s Bria Bell, who pressed the DOT about the problem.
You pass them all the time, and if you’re like many drivers, you probably don’t notice the guard rails that line the highways.
Not if you’re Wayne Gambill or his wife Ladeana. They’re practically watchdogs for this sort of thing, especially X-lite guardrail terminals.
“It’s hard for us to even go to the grocery store without looking at guardrails,” said Wayne.
The couple’s passion for public safety started three years ago. Faulty guardrails were to blame for their daughter’s death as the metal pierced through the car and straight through Lauren who had just been accepted into grad school to study psychology.
“First responders there said it was one of the worst they had,” said Wayne.
“I don’t want any other families to experience the loss that we have,” added Ladeana.
The Gambills say the guardrail on Highway 321 and Robinson Road is in bad shape. The husband and wife also say they reached out to NCDOT in late January, but never heard anything back.
“[It’s] draining spiritually and physically,” said Wayne.
You can see hinges falling off one end of a guardrail there, and on the other side of the road, the railing is too short. If a car were to crash into it, the metal would not be long enough to absorb the impact.
“There’s no sympathy. There’s no ‘well we’ll see what we can do.’ It’s pretty much cut and dry,” said Wayne.
After WBTV’s Bria Bell reached out to NCDOT, a rep said the agency never received any complaints about the highway, but are now planning to have a contractor come out and fix the rails.
The Gambills say in a perfect world, they would get rid of X-lite guardrails altogether because they don’t believe them to be safe. For now, they’ll continue to keep an eye on things to try and keep NCDOT accountable.
