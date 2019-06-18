Charlotte’s Levine Children’s makes national list of best children’s hospitals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Atrium Health’s Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte was named a best children’s hospital by U.S. News & World Report.
“For the 12th year in a row, Levine Children’s Hospital is recognized by U.S. News & World Report for our specialty care,” Atrium Health posted. “Named the only Best Children’s Hospital in Charlotte, we always give our best so patients can be theirs.”
Levine Children’s says the hospital ranked in seven specialties, which is more than ever before. Those categories include:
- Cancer
- Cardiology and heart surgery
- Gastroenterology and GI surgery
- Nephrology
- Neonatology
- Neurology and neurosurgery
- Orthopedics
Levine Children’s posted about the recent ranking on Facebook, calling it the “best news ever!”
“This national recognition is a testament to the commitment of our physicians and staff to our patients and their families; who are at the center of everything we do,” said Levine Children’s Hospital facility executive Callie Dobbins. “It is a privilege to be part of this elite group of institutions that are honored as among the best in the nation, who continuously provide exceptional care and support to all who walk through our doors.”
The rankings recognize the top 50 pediatric facilities across the U.S. in 10 pediatric specialties. Atrium says US News and World Report gathers key clinical data from nearly 200 medical centers.
Atrium Health’s Levine Children’s Hospital is located at 1000 Blythe Boulevard in Charlotte.
