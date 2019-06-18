Charlotte Knights start a 6 game home stand on Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a 6 game road trip that saw them go 1-5, the Charlotte Knights are glad to be back home as they start a 6 game home stand Tuesday at BB&T Ballpark.
Even with that poor record on the road trip, Charlotte has a record of 36-32. They are 5 and a half games out of first in the International League South Division. Time to get on a winning streak.
Up first in the home stand is 3 games with the Syracuse Mets. Syracuse is currently where former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow is playing.
Tebow is not having the best of seasons as he is only hitting .149 with 1 home run and 14 RBI in 168 at bats.
These 2 teams played last week in New York and in game one of the series, Tebow went 2 for 4 with 2 runs scored.
Syracuse will be in town Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On Tuesday, former New York Mets great and member of the 1986 World Series team Mookie Wilson will be at BB&T Ballpark to sign autographs.
The home stand will conclude on Friday and Saturday as Louisville comes to town. On Saturday, the 2 teams will play a double header at 1 PM and 7 PM.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.