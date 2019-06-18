Charlotte Hornets Hold Two Final Workouts Ahead of NBA Draft

The one to watch today was Goga Bitadze, who is a likely possibility for the Hornets with the 12th pick. The nineteen-year old is coming off his first season in the EuroLeague where he averaged an impressive 12.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 24 minutes and shot 60 percent inside the arc. Bitadze spoke about what he learned from being coaches in Europe, “My coaches always pushed me to play from the outside, to do all kinds of stuff on the court. Not just big-man stuff and not only stuff in the paint.” He believes this foundation is what yields his versatility on the court.