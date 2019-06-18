Charlotte Hornets Hold Two Final Workouts Ahead of NBA Draft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tuesday, the Charlotte Hornets hosted two workouts – morning and afternoon sessions in preparation for NBA Draft on Thursday, June 20. This is the final day of workouts before the Hornets select their picks.
Double the workouts, means double the participants. On the court today the Hornets saw:
· Matt Mooney, Guard, Texas Tech
· Matur Maker, Forward, Zlatorog Lasko (Slovenia)
· Goga Bitadze, Center, Mega Vizura (Serbia)
· Jeremiah Martin, Guard, Memphis
· Brandon Randolph, Guard, Arizona
· Tyus Battle, Guard, Syracuse
· Luguentz Dort, Guard, Arizona State
· Talen Horton-Tucker, Guard, Iowa State
· Nick Mayo, Forward, Eastern Kentucky
· Torin Dorn, Guard, NC State
· Juwan Morgan, Forward, Indiana
· Chris Porter-Bunton, Forward, Austin Peay
· Zach Norvell Jr., Guard, Gonzaga
· Justin James, Guard, Wyoming
Zach Norvell Jr. and Justin James were replaced by Chris Porter-Bunton and Torin Dorn in the second workout. This is Dorn’s second time at a pre-draft workout with the Hornets this summer.
The one to watch today was Goga Bitadze, who is a likely possibility for the Hornets with the 12th pick. The nineteen-year old is coming off his first season in the EuroLeague where he averaged an impressive 12.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 24 minutes and shot 60 percent inside the arc. Bitadze spoke about what he learned from being coaches in Europe, “My coaches always pushed me to play from the outside, to do all kinds of stuff on the court. Not just big-man stuff and not only stuff in the paint.” He believes this foundation is what yields his versatility on the court.
The twelve players today were feeling the pressure, as it was their final time to perform before Thursday’s draft. The Hornets have officially worked out 110 prospects.
Aside from the 12th overall pick, Charlotte has two more selections at number 36 and 52.
