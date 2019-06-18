Charleston teen killed in York County crash identified

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A teenager killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 77 has been identified as 17-year-old Quinyah McCoy from North Charleston, according to the York Count Coroner’s Office.
The crash happened Monday afternoon on Northbound I-77 in Rock Hill. Officials say McCoy was in the back seat of a car when it was struck by another vehicle.
McCoy was killed in the crash. There is no word if any other injuries were reported.
Investigators have not said what may have led to the crash or if any charges were filed.
No further information has been released.
