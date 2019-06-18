Atrium CFO says comments to LGC ‘Could have been more thoughtful’ & ‘Initially misinterpreted’ following WBTV story

“During a recent Local Government Commission meeting, where Atrium Health was proposing to issue a guarantee of Navicent Health’s debt, I was attempting to explain how the support of our home state is so important to Atrium Health and our future. While my choice of words could have been more thoughtful and were initially misinterpreted by Commission members, at no time during the meeting, or during my following conversation with the LGC when asked to clarify my comments, did I intend to insinuate or make any threat regarding Atrium Health’s future in North Carolina. Atrium Health will continue to look for ways to improve our patients’ access to essential health services and reduce the burden of the cost of health care on all of our citizens, and we have no intention of leaving North Carolina. This is our home, and we are privileged to serve and deliver on our mission to improve health, elevate hope and advance healing - for all.”