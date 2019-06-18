Allegedly drunken man charged after Tenn. officer finds human torso in car

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Police say a Tennessee man was arrested after a human torso, allegedly that of a pedestrian he hit and killed, was found inside his car during a traffic stop, WVLT reports.
Officials said they stopped a car driven by 29-year-old Dorrae Johnson that was swerving between lanes on the highway on Sunday. Johnson allegedly yelled out the window he had to get to his family’s home and drove away from the traffic stop.
Investigators said the suspect took an exit, hit a curb and blew out a tire while driving in the wrong direction. He then allegedly hit a utility pole, jumped out of the car and ran away.
An officer arrested Johnson and turned off his car. That’s when the officer says he discovered a human torso in the passenger floorboard. The lower half of the body was later found with its wallet at what police called “the scene of impact.”
Police identified the victim as Daryl Butler, whom they believe was a pedestrian hit and killed by Johnson.
The officer who arrested Johnson said he appeared intoxicated. A report stated Johnson said “he knew he was ‘blitzed.’”
When police asked who was in the car with him, Johnson said he and the passenger had switched seats, according to a report.
Johnson is charged with vehicular homicide, evading arrest, driving with a revoked license and several other traffic violations. He was scheduled to face a judge on Monday.
