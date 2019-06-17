7-year-old boy hit by car while riding bike, suffers broken hip and leg bones, family says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 7-year-old boy’s family says he suffered broken hip and leg bones after he was hit by a car in west Charlotte Sunday night.
Just before 8.p.m, 7-year-old Raymonte Tanner was out riding his bike just as many of the neighborhood kids do on Ross Avenue.
“I’ve worried about this even before this happened," says Brenda Tanner, his grandmother.
She feared one of the many kids in the neighborhood would be hit by a car one day, but Sunday her fears came true.
“My uncle picked him up and called the police," says Ralph, his older brother.
According to CMPD, Raymonte was hit by a car while riding his bike, and he’s now in the hospital with hip and leg injuries, according to family.
“This child didn’t have to get hit in the street, and we’ve got seniors who walk the streets," says Rickey Hall, President of the neighborhood association in the area.
Police ruled the crash an accident and didn’t list speeding as a factor. But people who know the area well say speeding is a daily issue and something needs to change for everyone’s safety.
“If there was a speed bump right there, it would slow down a car coming in. This neighborhood is missing a lot of sidewalks," says Brenda.
“It just shows the recklessness by which people are traveling in this neighborhood and don’t care about the loss of life that can happen,” says Hall.
Residents say the people who live on this street do care, and they want the city to care, too. That’s why they’ve been petitioning for speed bumps for the last three years, but nothing is changing.
“What I’m asking for is not a continued delay, what I’m asking for is expedited implementation, and that’s what this community needs and expects and if we have to we will certainly use our community engagement in political activity," says Hall.
WBTV reached out to Charlotte’s Department of Transportation about whether there are plans in the works to add speed bumps or made the sidewalks run longer on Ross Avenue. So far, there has been no response.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.