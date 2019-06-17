Summer weather is back in full force

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Remember summer? It’s back! We reached the low 90s today and the humidity is back in full force. Expect it to stay that way for a few more days.
We continue with the chance for showers and thunderstorms through the evening. While not everyone will get a storm, if you do have one, rain and gusty winds would be the biggest threat.
Tuesday through Thursday will be warm, muggy and unsettled. Highs will range in the mid to upper 80s and thunderstorms are a pretty good bet each afternoon.
Friday and Saturday will bring a little lower chance for those thunderstorms. It will still be hot though. Highs will be close to 90° each day. A better chance for thunderstorms will arrive on Sunday afternoon.
Have a good evening!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
