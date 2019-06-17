Road work means closures in southern Rowan

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Drivers traveling overnight on Interstate 85 in Rowan County near Cabarrus should be on the lookout for both single-lane closures and entire closures of either side of the interstate over the next few weeks while the U.S. 29/601 connector flyover bridge to I-85 North is removed.
N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews plan to close the left lane on both sides of the interstate near Exit 68 at 9 each night June 17-21 and June 24-July 2. One side of the interstate will then close starting about midnight each of those nights and not reopen until 6 a.m. the next morning.
The following detours are scheduled between midnight and 6 a.m. to minimize the impact on traffic:
• June 18-July 22: Southbound I-85 traffic will be required to take Exit 70 and follow Webb Road, U.S. 29 South and N.C. 152 back to I-85.
• June 25-July 3: The detour reverses. Northbound I-85 traffic will be detoured at Exit 68 and follow N.C. 152, U.S. 29 North and Webb Road back to the interstate.
Drivers are urged to slow down and be cautious as the interstate becomes a nighttime work zone. Drivers should plan for extra travel time because of the detours.
