Police: Decapitated kitten found near Rock Hill restaurant

ROCK HILL S.C. (WBTV) - Police say a decapitated kitten was found near a restaurant in Rock Hill on Sunday.
According to a police report from the Rock Hill Police Department, an officer met with a person on Crown Pointe Drive Sunday morning.
The person told the officer that he went to mow the lawn around 8 a.m. when he discovered a dead kitten on the back patio of the restaurant.
“The kitten appeared to have been intentionally killed by an unknown person by cutting the head off,” the police report read.
Animal control arrived on scene and removed the kitten from the patio.
Officials say the case is active and no further information was released.
