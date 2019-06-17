One killed in north Charlotte shooting, 3 persons of interest in custody

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police took three persons of interest into custody after police say a female victim was shot and killed in north Charlotte Monday afternoon.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened near the intersection of Beatties Ford Road and LaSalle Street.
Upon arrival, police found a female victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not provided an age for the female victim and she has not been identified.
CMPD is conducting a homicide investigation in the area.
Police say the community provided them with information that led officers to locate and take three persons of interest into custody.
There’s no word on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.
This is an ongoing, active investigation and no further information was released.
