Wanted: Suspect identified in sexual assault of Charlotte security guard

Wanted: Suspect identified in sexual assault of Charlotte security guard
A man wanted in a sexual assault case in Charlotte's South End area was identified as 30-year-old Robert Harrison. (Source: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
June 17, 2019 at 11:31 AM EDT - Updated June 17 at 11:38 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man wanted in the sexual assault of an unarmed female security guard in Charlotte’s South End has been identified.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the security guard, who is in her early 30s, was sexually assaulted and robbed at gunpoint at a construction site on New Bern Road, just off of South Boulevard. It happened the early morning of June 3 while the woman was doing routine rounds.

The alleged attacker was identified Monday by police as 30-year-old Robert Harrison. Police say they were able to confirm Harrison as the suspect through DNA evidence.

[ Security guard sexually assaulted, robbed at gunpoint in South End ]

Harrison is described as being around 5′9″ and 175 pounds. He faces charges of first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

“It was just an opportunity purpose,” police said during a press conference. “This suspect is a predator," police said, saying the suspect waited for the security guard to enter the unoccupied building before attacking.

The woman was robbed of a Samsung tablet, flashlight and keys, according to the police report.

Anyone with information on Harrison’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.