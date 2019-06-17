Wanted: Suspect identified in sexual assault of Charlotte security guard

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man wanted in the sexual assault of an unarmed female security guard in Charlotte’s South End has been identified.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the security guard, who is in her early 30s, was sexually assaulted and robbed at gunpoint at a construction site on New Bern Road, just off of South Boulevard. It happened the early morning of June 3 while the woman was doing routine rounds.
The alleged attacker was identified Monday by police as 30-year-old Robert Harrison. Police say they were able to confirm Harrison as the suspect through DNA evidence.
Harrison is described as being around 5′9″ and 175 pounds. He faces charges of first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
“It was just an opportunity purpose,” police said during a press conference. “This suspect is a predator," police said, saying the suspect waited for the security guard to enter the unoccupied building before attacking.
The woman was robbed of a Samsung tablet, flashlight and keys, according to the police report.
Anyone with information on Harrison’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.