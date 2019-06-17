Ivanka Trump to visit Charlotte Tuesday for workforce development event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ivanka Trump and Trump officials are expected to make two stops in Charlotte Tuesday as part of a Workforce Development Visit.
Invanka Trump, adviser to her father, President Donald Trump, is expected to make her first stop at 7:50 a.m. at Siemens Energy Hub on Siemens Avenue. Ivanka Trump will be joined by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross and Siemens CEO Barbara Humpton.
At 11:15 a.m., Ivanka Trump and Ross will make their way to the Foundation For The Carolinas on N. Tryon Street to attend the American Workforce Policey Advisory Meeting. Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles will join.
The American Workforce Policy Advisory Board was created last year by executive order “to encourage the private sector and educational institutions to combat the skills crisis by investing in and increasing demand-driven education," the News&Observer reports.
Ivanka Trump was last in the Charlotte area in October, when she visited Mooresville to discuss trade jobs before heading to eastern North Carolina to tour hurricane damage.
