Huntersville Police revoke solicitation permit from home security company

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - After two weeks of soliciting door to door to drum up more business for their home security company, workers have been kicked out of Huntersville.
Huntersville Police say they revoked the solicitation permit they gave to Vivint because the police department heard from residents about workers.
“We received a lot of complaints from residents throughout Huntersville about them being pushy, argumentative, sometimes cursing and coming late at night,” said Officer Odette Saglimbeni.
The company has workers who go door to door to try and convince homeowners to buy their home security packages.
Huntersville Police say when Vivint applied for the solicitation permit, the department ran background checks on the employees who would be soliciting in Huntersville.
Police say everything was fine – and the permit as granted but with the usual parameters for which to operate, including a town ordinance that bans soliciting between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Police say in just two weeks, workers broke the rules.
Despite warning the company, police say the issues continued so they revoked the permit.
“If they’re being pushy and argumentative causing an issue with residents that’s not what we want. If they want to go out there and solicit business that’s fine but they need to do it in a professional manner that does not cause people to be concerned, doesn’t scare people or feel like they’re being pressured,” said Officer Saglimbeni. “We felt that they were enough complaints and they were pretty consistent with everybody that was complaining that they were being pushy, argumentative, and trying to get into homes, not leaving when asked to leave - so we felt best interest of the public we should revoke that permit.”
WBTV contacted Vivint, but as of this writing, no one from the company returned our calls.
